The Coquihalla Highway has reopened following a series of collisions south of Merritt, B.C., that sent four people to hospital Monday.

The highway was closed southbound from Merritt to Hope for hours but reopened at 5:00 pm PT.

DriveBC issued a travel advisory for the area, as harsh winter conditions, including heavy snowfall and blowing snow, produced limited visibility.

The advisory extends into Tuesday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reminds drivers to slow down and use caution when bad weather hits.

As of Oct. 1, drivers are expected by law to use winter tires and/or chains on the Coquihalla, and some other B.C. highways.

If caught on a designated highway without proper tires, drivers could be prevented from travelling and face a fine of $109.