Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Coquihalla Highway near Merritt

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation says a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing south of Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday.

Staff who spoke with the pilot said he had a mechanical failure and the cabin of the plane began filling with smoke.

They said he was able to find a break in traffic before putting the plane down on the highway.

The pilot then drove onto the median, "out of harm's way," said the province in an email.

RCMP have not yet responded to requests about the incident.

On Sunday, a plane near Chelsea, Que., outside Ottawa was also forced to make an emergency landing on a highway.