The Coquihalla Highway has fully re-opened between Hope and Merritt after a crash Thursday night.

DriveBC said several commercial vehicles spun out near Snowshed Hill around midnight.

Matt Bochek, who was on the highway driving to Kelowna, said the pileup started after some semi-trailer trucks spun out while trying to reach a chain-up area.

DriveBC reported southbound lanes had re-opened shortly before 8 a.m. PT. The highway fully re-opened around 9 a.m. PT.

A travel advisory remains in place due to winter conditions and limited visibility. DriveBC warned drivers to also watch for heavy traffic volume in both directions.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza