One person was sent to hospital after a collision Sunday morning on the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope and Merritt.
B.C. Emergency Health Services said they responded to a crash involving a tour bus.
Paramedics transported one passenger to hospital in stable condition and attended to the remaining passengers on scene.
BCEHS paramedics are on the scene of a motor vehicle incident involving a tour bus in #Merritt. —
@BC_EHS
One patient has been transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Paramedics are staying on the scene to care for the remaining bus passengers with our medical support unit.
DriveBC said the highway is open northbound after having been closed for several hours.
A lane closure was still in effect Sunday afternoon at Mine Creek for vehicle recovery.
OPEN - #BCHwy5 is now OPEN northbound at Hope follow a vehicle incident at Mine Creek. Lane closure still in effect at Mine Creek for vehicle recovery. Please watch for traffic control personal. https://t.co/VtFB9jvoHu—
@DriveBC
Drivers can check DriveBC for the latest updates.