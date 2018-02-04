One person was sent to hospital after a collision Sunday morning on the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope and Merritt.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they responded to a crash involving a tour bus.

Paramedics transported one passenger to hospital in stable condition and attended to the remaining passengers on scene.​

BCEHS paramedics are on the scene of a motor vehicle incident involving a tour bus in #Merritt.



One patient has been transported to the hospital in stable condition.



Paramedics are staying on the scene to care for the remaining bus passengers with our medical support unit. — @BC_EHS

DriveBC said the highway is open northbound after having been closed for several hours.

A lane closure was still in effect Sunday afternoon at Mine Creek for vehicle recovery.

OPEN - #BCHwy5 is now OPEN northbound at Hope follow a vehicle incident at Mine Creek. Lane closure still in effect at Mine Creek for vehicle recovery. Please watch for traffic control personal. https://t.co/VtFB9jvoHu — @DriveBC

Drivers can check DriveBC for the latest updates.