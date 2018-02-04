One person was sent to hospital after a collision Sunday morning on the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope and Merritt. 

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they responded to a crash involving a tour bus.

Paramedics transported one passenger to hospital in stable condition and attended to the remaining passengers on scene.​

 

DriveBC said the highway is open northbound after having been closed for several hours.

A lane closure was still in effect Sunday afternoon at Mine Creek for vehicle recovery.

Drivers can check DriveBC for the latest updates. 