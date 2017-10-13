Highway 5, parts of which are known as the Coquihalla Highway, is now open southbound outside of Kamloops, B.C., after a heavy dump of snow overnight led to its closure this morning.

Drive BC closed the highway after heavy snowfall led to treacherous driving conditions.

Trevor Lundquist, a meterologist with Environment Canada, said some areas along the route got up to 10 centimetres of snow — which is normal.

"It's that time of year where you can expect it to waver between warm periods and then snow. It's really normal for this time of year."

Lundquist said there might be a few more centimetres of snow tonight. But by Sunday afternoon, the region will be getting into a much warmer pattern.

Winter has hit parts of BC. Here's #Coquihalla this morning, for example. Please drive to conditions. #ShiftIntoWinter pic.twitter.com/0TFS2mouXC — @TranBC

Winter tire rules took effect on specific B.C. highways on Oct. 1, and last until Mar. 31.

The Coquihalla — which winds through the Cascade Mountains and is often subject to inclement weather — is one of those designated highways.

Last winter, hundreds of people were trapped overnight on the highway after freezing rain blanketed the road in sheets of ice.