Drive BC says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, B.C., is now clear after a six-hour closure in both directions that began after 11 p.m. PT, after a vehicle accident.

A strong weather system has brought heavy snow to the area. The accident happened around 5 p.m. near the Zopkios Rest Area. Drive BC says there have been other vehicle incidents as well.

RCMP in the area say multiple semi-trailers ended up blocking the roadway after losing control in the snowy and icy conditions. Officers say there have been no injuries.

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt. Up to 20 centimetres of snow was expected before the storm moves into Alberta on Monday morning.

Pictures online show cars backed up along the roadway.

This highway camera picture from Drive BC shows vehicles lined up along the Coquihalla Highway near the Zopkios Rest Area. (Drive BC)

There is a detour available through Highway 8 and Highway 1.

Other closures, bad weather

Highway 19A between Parksville and Campbell River on Vancouver Island was also closed on Sunday because of a wash out due to heavy rains. It remains closed in both directions 500 metres north of Cook Creek Road. There are detours available, but no time estimate for re-opening.

Highway 99 was also closed in both directions between Whistler and Pemberton due to downed power lines. It re-opened early Monday.

#BCHwy99 #SeaToSky single lane alternating traffic in effect at Nordic Drive due to stalled semi's. Expect delays heavy congestion. #Whistler #Squamish — @DriveBC

Also on Sunday Highway 5 was closed in both directions, 29 kilometres north of Barriere due to an accident. Around 8:30 p.m. PT the same day it reopened to single lane, alternating traffic.

Several areas of B.C. were hit with heavy rain and snow on Sunday as a strong weather system moved across the province.