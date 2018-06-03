Skip to Main Content
Coquihalla Highway reopens after full closure due to accident

DriveBC says the accident happened near the Carolin Mines exit.

All lanes reopened before midnight after vehicle flips near Hope

CBC News ·
DriveBC says an accident on Highway 5 has shut down southbound traffic. (Google Maps)

An accident involving an overturned vehicle on the Coquihalla Highway northeast of Hope, B.C., has sent one person to hospital in critical condition.

The accident, which occurred just before 5 p.m. PT Sunday, caused a full closure of the highway. Northbound lanes reopened around 8 p.m. PT and the highway was fully reopened around 11:30 p.m. PT.

DriveBC says the incident happened near the Carolin Mines exit. 

BC Emergency Health Services says there were three occupants in the vehicle. Two of them were transported to hospital by ambulance in stable condition, and one person was in critical condition.

Health Services says the vehicle was too badly damaged to tell for certain, but it was likely an SUV. A witness said the vehicle had flipped over and was in a ditch.​

