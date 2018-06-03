An accident involving an overturned vehicle on the Coquihalla Highway northeast of Hope B.C. has sent one person to hospital in critical condition.

The accident caused a full closure of the highway Sunday evening. Around 8 p.m. PT, northbound lanes reopened while southbound lanes remained closed.

DriveBC says the incident happened near the Carolin Mines exit. The accident occurred just before 5 p.m. PT Sunday.

BC Emergency Health Services says there were three occupants in the vehicle. Two of them were transported to hospital by ambulance in stable condition, and one person was in critical condition.

Health Services says the vehicle was too badly damaged to tell for certain, but it was likely an SUV. A witness said the vehicle had flipped over and was in a ditch.

DriveBC says there are no detours available and southbound lanes aren't expected to reopen before midnight.

Alternate routes involve Highway 8, 1, 5A or 3.