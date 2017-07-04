Two people are dead and one person was taken to hospital following a crash that closed the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday morning.

The highway reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m. PT.

Kamloops Fire Rescue platoon captain Rob Chalmers said his crews arrived at the scene — between Merritt and Kamloops, at the junction with Highway 97D near Logan Lake — just before 5:30 a.m. PT. Ambulances were already on scene.

Chalmers said the incident only involved one vehicle.

"Sounds like they hit a deer and from then on it was into the ditch," he said.

Logan Lake RCMP say the person taken to hospital was critically injured.

1 killed on Southern Yellowhead Highway

DriveBC is also reporting that the Southern Yellowhead Highway is completely closed just north of Valemount due to a collision that Valemount RCMP say killed one person.

#BCHwy5 CLOSED 6km south of junction with #BCHwy16 near #Valemount detours available, estimate to re-open 6pm — @DriveBC

Police say the crash involved two vehicles: a pickup truck and a sedan, both discovered in a ditch.

"Initial investigation indicates that the driver of the pickup truck, who was travelling northbound, was attempting to pass a semi-truck, when it collided head-on with the southbound sedan, forcing both vehicles into the southbound ditch," a statement from police read.

"The driver of the sedan did not survive the injuries sustained, while the driver and passenger in the pickup truck sustained non-life threatening injuries."

The closure is near the junction with Highway 16 and the road is expected to re-open at 6 p.m. PT.

Police say a detour is available on Blackman Road.