The Coquihalla Highway is currently closed east of Hope, B.C., after a tractor trailer caught fire leaking a corrosive liquid.

DriveBC says the incident happened two kilometres west of the Carolin Mines exit.

In a release, the province said the semi was hauling phenol formaldehyde resin, a corrosive liquid.

It said the product is leaking onto the highway and into the ditch. Sand is currently being used to dam the ditch and prevent further spread.

Two Environmental Emergency Response Officers are now on scene along with RCMP maintaining an 800 metre exclusion zone around the spill for safety.

The person or company that spilled the liquid is responsible for clean-up, but if they are unable or unwilling, the Ministry of Environment may assume the role.

The highway remains closed both directions from east of Hope to Merritt.

Highway 1 and Highway 3 can be used as alternate routes.

