Highway 5, parts of which are known as the Coquihalla Highway, is closed southbound outside of Kamloops, B.C., after a heavy dump of snow overnight led to treacherous conditions for drivers.

DriveBC recommends taking Highway 1 as a detour. It currently has no estimated time of reopening and says there is an ongoing assessment of conditions underway.

Winter tire rules took effect on specific B.C. highways on Oct. 1, and last until Mar. 31.

The Coquihalla — which winds through the Cascade Mountains and is often subject to inclement weather — is one of those designated highways.

Last winter, hundreds of people were trapped overnight on the highway after freezing rain blanketed the road in sheets of ice.