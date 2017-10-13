Highway 5, parts of which are known as the Coquihalla Highway, is closed southbound outside of Kamloops, B.C., after a heavy dump of snow overnight led to treacherous conditions for drivers.

DriveBC recommends taking Highway 1 as a detour. It currently has no estimated time of reopening and says there is an ongoing assessment of conditions underway.

Winter has hit parts of BC. Here's #Coquihalla this morning, for example. Please drive to conditions. #ShiftIntoWinter pic.twitter.com/0TFS2mouXC — @TranBC

Winter tire rules took effect on specific B.C. highways on Oct. 1, and last until Mar. 31.

The Coquihalla — which winds through the Cascade Mountains and is often subject to inclement weather — is one of those designated highways.

Last winter, hundreds of people were trapped overnight on the highway after freezing rain blanketed the road in sheets of ice.