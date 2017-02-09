The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt has been closed due to severe weather and multiple crashes, blocking one of the last remaining routes to Vancouver from the B.C. Interior.

DriveBC said there were a number of vehicle incidents Thursday and the highway is now closed with no alternative route recommended.

VSA Highway Maintenance — the company that maintains the highway — said the area is currently getting freezing rain.

Hwy 3, Hwy 1 also closed heading to Hope

The usual alternative route, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, is also closed due to the high avalanche risk. Highway 1 is also closed from Yale to Jackass Mountain, north of Hope.

Currently, Highway 99, which runs through Lillooet, Pemberton and Whistler, is the only way for B.C. Interior drivers to get to the Lower Mainland, although there is a weight restriction on part of the highway — a legal axle load of 50 per cent is in effect between Fountain Valley Road and Pavilion-Clinton Road.

DriveBC has not said when the highways will reopen. Drivers can check here for alerts and updates.