Coquihalla Highway closed near Hope due to accident involving overturned vehicle

DriveBC says the incident happened near the Carolin Mines exit. There is currently no estimated time when the highway might reopen.

DriveBC says an accident on Highway 5 has shut down traffic in both directions Sunday evening. (Google Maps)

An accident involving an overturned vehicle has sent one person to hospital in critical condition and shut down the Coquihalla Highway in both directions northeast of Hope, B.C.

DriveBC says the incident happened near the Carolin Mines exit. The accident occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday. 

BC Emergency Health Services says there were three occupants in the vehicle. Two of them were transported to hospital by ambulance in stable condition, and one person was in critical condition.

Health Services says the vehicle was too badly damaged to tell for certain, but it was likely an SUV. A witness said the vehicle had flipped over and was in a ditch.

DriveBC says there are no detours available and there is currently no estimated time when the highway might reopen.

Alternate routes are Highway 1 or 3.

