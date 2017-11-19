Drive BC says the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, B.C., could be closed in both directions until 10 p.m. Sunday due to a vehicle accident..

CLOSED - #BCHwy5 - Due to vehicle incident at Snowshed Hill, the #Coquihalla is closed between #HopeBC and #Merritt. More info to come. — @DriveBC

A strong weather system has brought heavy snow to the area. The accident happened around 5 p.m. PT near the Zopkios Rest Area.

Pictures online show cars backed up along the roadway.

There is a detour available through Highway 8 and Highway 1.

Drive BC says it will have more information about the closure at 7 p.m. PT.

MORE TO COME.