RCMP have confirmed one person was killed and up to 10 others were hospitalized in a series of collisions that closed B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway on Sunday afternoon.

The first collision was reported just after 3 p.m. PT about 15 kilometres south of Merritt when a single vehicle crashed in the slushy conditions.

As the female driver exited her vehicle it was stuck by a northbound Jeep, killing the woman, said a statement issued by the RCMP.

After police arrived at the scene, one officer's empty vehicle was also rear-ended by another northbound vehicle. As a result of that collision, four other vehicles were involved in further collisions.

Officials said five patients, with varying injuries, were sent to the Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt, while another five were transported to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

The collisions closed the highway in both directions for several hours. (Icebirds8/Twitter)

The Coquihalla Highway was closed for several hours while emergency responders dealt with the incident. It has since reopened.