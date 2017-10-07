One man is dead after a five-car, chain reaction crash on the Okanagan Connector near West Kelowna on Friday.

RCMP said the collision happened near the Trepanier off-ramp around 7:15 p.m. A statement said the victim tried to make a left-hand turn across the highway towards a forest access road when he was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

A passing SUV and two more trucks were also snarled in the collision, sustaining "moderate to extensive damage."

The 58-year-old driver of the Jeep later died in hospital. Eight people who had been in the other four vehicles were treated by paramedics and released at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed for more than seven hours as a collision reconstructionist investigated the crash. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880.