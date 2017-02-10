A day after the worst combination of highway closures B.C. had seen in recent memory, traffic is moving again on the Coquihalla Highway. But, that doesn't mean drivers should plan on getting anywhere in a hurry.

Motorists are reporting significant delays in both north and southbound directions between Hope and Merritt after the highway was closed for 20 hours on Thursday and Friday.

DriveBC is warning of "significant delays in both directions due to traffic volume and congestion," as vehicles deal with compact snow, icy roads, pooling water, and dense fog.

So the Coquihalla is still is a bit of a gong show (video courtesy Eli Leyland and Marc Dube) pic.twitter.com/gurs6dojpy — @j_mcelroy

"Stay below 80 km/hr keeping speed appropriate for conditions," they wrote.

"Watch for disabled vehicles and make way for emergency, maintenance and CVSE vehicles. No vehicle should pass a working snowplow. Motorists are reminded to obey direction from Traffic Control Personnel, RCMP and CVSE who will be on site."

NB #hwy 5 #coquihalla is in complete stand still for multiple km around Harrison Hot Spring tunnel pic.twitter.com/FvMMI5ohw0 — @ioxsengendler

All highways in southwestern B.C. are now open, with the exception of Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon between Yale and Boston Bar.

The earlier closure of all routes linking the Lower Mainland to the rest of B.C. also means a large contingent of trucks are trying to drive through the Coquihalla tonight to re-establish supply lines.

Here's what happens to the produce section in Prince George when Vancover highways are closed. #cityofPG pic.twitter.com/r2EeX1JL7m — @akurjata

All trucks over 27,000 kilograms must chain up at Box Canyon if heading north, or at Zopkios if heading south.