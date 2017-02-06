The Canadian Consumer Association has issued an alert concerning NewLeaf Travel Company and Flair Air over what it is calling "arbitrary cancellations and alterations to flight dates and times."

"Buyers of NewLeaf tickets should be asking themselves the question, 'Does the saving of buying cheap tickets warrant the risk of being stranded?" reads the alert.

NewLeaf is Winnipeg-based ticket vendor which sells flights on carrier, Flair Air, which is based in Kelowna.

Bruce Cran, president of the CCA, says 3,000 international travellers and 1500 to 1600 domestic Canadian travellers have been impacted.

"These [companies] are offering flights that they obviously have difficulty performing," said Cran. "We certainly aren't saying [travellers] haven't got refunds, but a refund doesn't help you any if you have a two week holiday booked and you can't get there and you can't find a way back — it's a very difficult situation."

Last month NewLeaf cancelled a number of flights between Edmonton, Kelowna, Abbotsford, Halifax and Hamilton. It also dropped flights to destinations in Florida and Arizona.

Although NewLeaf offers refunds for cancelled flights, it does not have to abide by the Canadian Transportation Agency guidelines that say if a flight is cancelled for reasons within an airlines control, it must rebook passengers at it's own expense on another flight or airline.

That's because the CTA does not require NewLeaf Travel Company Inc. to hold a licence because it is considered a ticket reseller and not the operator.

"This has left people stranded and upset and having to make other arrangements," said Cran. "What we're trying to do is make consumers aware that these problems have developed and that it is something they may be facing."