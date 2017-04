A construction worker has died after falling while on a job site in Surrey, B.C.

WorkSafeBC says it was contacted around 4 p.m. Wednesday by Surrey RCMP, informing them that a worker had fallen and was seriously injured.

Trish Knight Chernecki, spokesperson for WorkSafeBC, said the worker was airlifted to Royal Columbia Hospital, but later died.

The construction site is a house on the 3100 block of 137A Street in South Surrey.