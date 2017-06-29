A driver struck a construction flagger and then fled the scene of the crash in Metro Vancouver on Wednesday morning.

The worker was directing traffic on 10th Avenue near Kingsway in Burnaby when she was hit by the white SUV at 11:30 a.m., according to RCMP Staff Sgt. Ken Moe.

Video of the collision taken by a bystander shows the driver of the SUV trying to edge into traffic from a newly paved section of road that appears to be closed to vehicles.

The man filming the video, which is graphic, warns the flagger, "He's going to run you over" just a few seconds before the SUV strikes her, apparently sending her under the front left wheel.

Police say the driver of the SUV was located and arrested later in the day, and the flagger was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The suspect is facing charges, we just don't know what those charges are going to be just yet," Moe said.

He added that there is no indication alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Police have not released any details about the driver, including his or her name, gender or age.

Moe urged drivers to be more careful around construction zones.

"By law, you have to obey the instructions of the flagger. They're out there trying to keep the travelling public safe and the people in the work zone safe. It's best to slow down and pay attention," he said.