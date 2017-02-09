Controversial Conservative Party candidate Kevin O'Leary, in Vancouver for a speaking engagement, says not being a politician is actually a good thing.

"I don't owe anybody anything. I've got my own track record of executive excellence. When I make promises to shareholders, I deliver on them," he told CBC's The Early Edition.

The businessman made a late entry into the Conservative leadership race on Jan.18.

Some critics pointed out that he chose the day after the French debate to declare his candidacy. O'Leary does not speak fluent French.

He said he's been inspired to save Canada from a "sinking feeling of failure" caused by what he called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "weak leadership."

O'Leary has been compared to Trump for his lack of political experience, his business roots, his blustery oratory style and forays into reality television.

He insisted, however, that the comparisons were limited.

Focus on jobs

"You know, there's some similarities to myself and Trump. We got some notoriety on business reality television but that's where the comparisons end," he said.

"I'm a Lebanese-Irish immigrant. If there was a wall in Canada, I wouldn't exist. That is not the way I'm looking at Canada going forward. We're a very inclusive society."

O'Leary said he only has one focus: jobs.

"If you want a change, if you want to grow Canada's [economy] three per cent, I'm your man. It's that simple," he said.

O'Leary said he would do this by reversing the federal budget deficit and create competitive policies around taxation to attract capital and create jobs.

There are currently 14 candidates in the Conservative Party leadership race. A recent analysis suggested Maxime Bernier has an edge in the race, although O'Leary's entry does create a disruption.

The party vote takes place on May 27.

O'Leary speaks tonight at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Centre, at 7 p.m. PT at an event organized by the Vancouver Granville Conservative Association.

With files from The Early Edition

