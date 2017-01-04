Kamloops Blazers players and staff will be watching Wednesday night as Connor Ingram starts in net for Canada against Sweden in the semifinals of the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"Anytime ... you turn on the television at probably one of the most exciting times of the year and get to watch not only as the coach but as a fan is great," said Blazers goaltending coach Dan De Palma.

"It just gives a real sense of pride for me and for the entire organization."

Dan De Palma has been coaching Connor Ingram since Ingram was 16. (Tricia Mercuri/Kamloops Blazers)

De Palma has been coaching goalies with the Western Hockey League team for the last eight years.

He says he didn't know right away that Ingram was going to become the kind of player who could compete at an international level.

"You could always see the skill was there. He had some real natural ability, but there's a lot of other things that go with it that put a guy at the stage that he's at," he said.

'He's done the work'

Ingram started with the Blazers at age 16 and since then, De Palma says, he's grown a lot to be able to play at the World Juniors.

"He deserves a ton of credit. He's done the work," said De Palma.

"He's grown as a person. He's grown as a goalie. That's why he's there."

Canada goaltender Connor Ingram talks with reporters at the IIHF world junior championship Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in Montreal. Canada will face Sweden in the semifinals Wednesday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Blazers playing well without Ingram

While Ingram has been playing with Team Canada, other players on the Blazers team have had to pick up the slack during the WHL games.

"We've relied on Connor quite a bit for a little while so it's been an important test for our group to be able to play without him and have success without him," said De Palma.

The Blazers have won three of their last five games and return to action this weekend against the Kelowna Rockets on Jan.6.

The semifinal game between Canada and Sweden starts at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.