Stinky businesses in the Lower Mainland may soon need to pass the sniff test — literally — to keep their doors open.

Concern over foul-smelling operations in Metro Vancouver, such as compost facilities in Richmond and Delta, has Metro Vancouver looking for solutions.

But one obstacle, according to Metro Vancouver bylaw and air quality specialist Francis Ries, is that even measuring odour is complicated.

"Particularly in the case with a compost facility, it can be literally hundreds of different chemicals that contribute to the ultimate perception of odour," he said.

"Our nose doesn't care what a particular chemical is. It just reacts in a certain way to these molecules. So measurement can be difficult."

The regional district wants to find a way to measure odours to possibly develop across-the-board regulations for businesses.

One option on the table? Well-trained noses, a high-tech lab and a little something called "dynamic olfactometry."

Richmond residents have filed thousands of complaints over the last few years about Harvest Power but Metro Vancouver says the number of complaints has dropped dramatically in 2017. (Stop the Stink in Richmond/Facebook)

Bags of air and trained sniffers

Dynamic olfactometry gathers a panel of trained people selected to have very average noses who smell samples of air and report when they smell something stinky.

Near the source of the smell, technicians take a fine-tuned pump and fill up a plastic bag with air.

The bag is taken to a specialized lab where the panel goes through something like a hearing test: the sample air is diluted and becomes increasingly stronger.

Once they can detect the smell, they alert the technicians and their response is measured as "odour units." Like golf, the idea is to score low.

"It's a strange concept for sure," Ries admitted, but he added dynamic olfactometry is widely used in Europe and Ontario and very specific parameters exist for its use.

Metro Vancouver already uses it but only to provide information, Ries​ says. In the future, it could be used to place binding conditions on some businesses.

Harvest Power, a Richmond compost facility that has drawn the wrath of some residents for what they call putrid smells, already faces certain limitations on odours.

But the company has complained that the measure for their conditions — the olfactory opinions of residents nearby — is too unscientific.

Ries says dynamic olfactometry, if done right, can offer a more rigorous approach and give clarity to businesses.

Why not do it indoors?

In Richmond, that isn't quite what Coun. Chak Au is hoping Metro Vancouver will do about the problem.

A Richmond council committee passed a motion Wednesday to call on both Metro Vancouver and the province to develop rules for foul-smelling businesses.

Au says he thinks the best approach is to make all composting operations occur in enclosed facilities instead of the current open-air composting.

"I don't believe we cannot deal with the problem," Au said. "The improvement in technology could solve the problem."

Ries says enclosed composting is one of the options on the table as potential rules go forward.

But he stresses there are many potential options and any changes to permit rules would probably not come into place before 2019.

Harvest Power location in Richmond accepts yard trimmings, paper products and food waste to turn into compost. (CBC)

He knows that timeline won't please some people who live near compost facilities.

"We heard pretty clearly from residents that the problem is now," he said. "I think residents are quite concerned about the situation as it is right now. And I think that's fair."

Harvest Power did not return a request for comment by deadline.