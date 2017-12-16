Abbotsford police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a violent assault in Abbotsford.last month.

The assault occurred Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. PT in the 31000-block of Maclure Road.

Police say an unknown man followed a 23-year-old woman for one block, then pushed her from behind and tried to restrain her.

The woman was able to free herself and run away. Police say she was physically unhurt.

A closed circuit TV camera spotted the man prior to the assault.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.