Three high schools in the Comox Valley are closed Thursday after RCMP said there are signs that one campus isn't safe.

Mark R. Isfeld, G.P. Vanier and Highland Secondary have all cancelled classes for the day.

A statement from School District 71 said RCMP told staff "there are indications one of its secondary schools is not safe" around 6 a.m. PT and began notifying families around 7 a.m. PT.

In consultation with the RCMP, G. P. Vanier, Mark Isfeld and Highland secondary schools are closed today as a precautionary measure. Further details to come. https://t.co/ufm43mIyp5 — @ComoxValleySD71

It said the decision to close was based on "a thorough investigation" with police and staff.

All elementary schools in the district are in "hold and secure," which means all entrance doors are locked and no one is allowed in or out of the building aside from law enforcement. It is used in response to security threats or criminal activity outside the school.

It is unclear whether classes at elementary schools had begun for the day.

"The safety of our students and staff, and the safety of parents and families comes first," the notice said. "Whenever there is any evidence that indicate otherwise, we will act fast and make decision quickly to ensure no one is put in harm's way."

The district said it can't comment on the danger or hazard RCMP discovered as it is under investigation.

Comox Valley RCMP said it received information early Thursday that "caused a concern for safety in regards to a high school in Courtenay."

"Anytime the RCMP receives information like this, it's taken very seriously and will be investigated until deemed not credible," Const. Rob Gardner said just before 11 a.m. PT.

Gardner said investigators hope to provide an update later Thursday.

Miracle Beach, Denman and Hornby Island schools are not affected by the closures.

With files from Emily Brass