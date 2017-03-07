One crew member is missing after a fishing vessel capsized and sank near Comox, B.C., on Monday afternoon.

The 19.5-metre Miss Cory, based in Prince Rupert, sent out a distress call around 4:30 p.m. about five and a half kilometres from Cape Lazo on Vancouver Island.

Four crew members were rescued by a vessel that was in the area but one person remains unaccounted for.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre dispatched Coast Guard vessels and a Cormorant was sent from CFB Comox.

The search was called off around 8:30 p.m. and the JRCC says it is a missing persons case now in the hands of the RCMP.

The seiner was taking part in the commercial roe herring fishery that opened on Saturday.

There are no details as to what caused the emergency on the Miss Cory.

The boat was built in 1956.

With files from CHEK News.