Dave Lawrence knows how hard the first day of school can be for a kid.

"I grew up with a single mom and money was always tight in our family," Lawrence told host Jason D'Souza on All Points West. "I remember going to elementary school and having kids make fun of my clothes. It's not a good feeling."

Since opening up That 50s Barber Shop in Nanaimo, Lawrence has made a point to give back to the community by offering children in need a free backpack, school supplies, and a sharp new haircut.

But earlier this week, he was horrified to find out thieves broke into his storage container and stole 20 backpacks from his supply.

"It's always hard to find backpacks — so it was very devastating," he said.

The Fresh Start Back to School charity event aims to help children in need every year before the start of the school year. (That 50s Barbershop/Facebook)

Now, members of the community have stepped up to help save the annual charity event.

Donations pour in

Lawrence's Fresh Start: Back to School has become a prized tradition in Nanaimo. It takes place on the last Saturday of the summer holidays, with eager kids lining up around the block each year.

Following the theft, Lawrence feared there might not be enough goods to go around.

"You never know how many people are going to come. Last year we had about 75 kids come through the door, so my thinking is you can always double or triple that number depending on how word goes around," he said.

"You got kids who are waiting for five hours to come get a hair cut — and I just don't want to not have one for them."

Once news broke of the break in, Lawrence says donations started pouring in from members of the community.

"We had 20 backpacks stolen, and I think we got 30 backpacks donated today."

Lawrence says he's thrilled by the response, and hopes he'll source enough supplies so that no child goes home empty-handed.

"It's an emotional day because you have a bunch of parents who are quite impressed by the whole thing and are very thankful and gracious."

"There's a lot of tears shed."

With files from CBC's All Points West