The future of major TransLink projects like the Broadway subway and Surrey LRT are on the table at the Mayors' Council Thursday, including a motion to confirm the projects are still going forward.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Greg Moore says he put forward the notice of motion to quell any fears that the projects will be stalled because of the recent change in leadership at the council.

"I believe that the Mayors' Council wants to get on with the funding and the partnerships with the provincial and federal governments and implement these projects," Moore said.

"So I thought, to be crystal clear, to put in a motion of notice forward so the Mayors' Council can send a clear signal of our intent to move forward."

The council approves the long-term transportation strategies and investments of TransLink and appoints a majority of its board members. Last December, Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan defeated Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson as the chair.

Some elected officials have called Corrigan "transit regressive."

Funding concerns

Moore said he put the notice forward before speaking to Corrigan, who has been away until this week, so it could be added to the agenda on time.

Earlier this week, Corrigan said his fellow Metro Vancouver mayors shouldn't worry about the future of transportation projects in the area under his tenure as chair.

However, he also noted his concern over the funding for some of the larger projects.

Mobility pricing, a form of tolling, is currently being examined as one option to fund major transit projects long-term.

Last week, the independent commission on mobility pricing released its report on the first phase of its mission to research how to change the way transportation is priced in Metro Vancouver.

It suggested possibilities including a fee to enter downtown Vancouver and charging drivers for distances travelled, with increased fees for some locations.

TransLink says mobility pricing — which refers to charging people for the use of roads, bridges and transit — would be used to reduce congestion, promote fairness and support investment in the transportation system.

With files from Cory Correia and The Early Edition