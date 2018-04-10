Police step up patrols on Commercial Drive after pub reports harassment

Police are increasing patrols in the area of Commercial Drive after a pub reported youths were intimidating customers outside the bar and taunting their security guards.

Over the weekend, Vancouver police received two calls from staff at Toby's Bar and Grill.

The first call was made after 9 p.m. on Thursday, the second just before midnight on Friday.

"Patrol officers were unable to locate the youths, who had fled prior to the officer's arrival," said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

He said, so far, police haven't found any evidence of criminal offences, just of loitering. But they've increased their presence in the area.

"We've began to increase patrols during the busy pub hours and in the area and surrounding areas along the Drive, and we've also engaged our youth services section. Detectives from youth squad are also involved in this and our community police officers," said Robillard.

Vancouver police say they're increasing patrols during the pub's busy hours after receiving the reports. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

On Saturday, Toby's Bar and Grill posted a note on its Facebook page and sent notes out to nearby residents, warning them about a group of 20 to 30 teens who were allegedly "ganging up and harassing" people.

Nick Pogor, the executive director of the Commercial Drive Business Society, said while he can't speak to the specifics, there has been an increase in criminal activity, mental health issues and homelessness in the area.

"We're sensing a neighbourhood that, to some degree, is becoming unsafe in some areas. It's not only businesses but residents that have spoken up about this," he said.

He said he's been asking for police and the city to step up patrols in the area.

Nick Pogor of the Commercial Drive Business Society says they've been asking for more involvement from the VPD, Vancouver Coastal Health and the City of Vancouver when it comes to loitering in the area. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Brunella Gaudio, the general manager of Federico's Supper Club, said they're often asked for surveillance footage by other businesses who have been vandalized.

"Just in the past couple of weeks, our neighbour had his car broken into, our other neighbour, on the other side, had his window kicked in, and so people will come to us and ask for footage just to catch whoever is doing that," she said.

Robillard said it's not uncommon for police to see an "increase in nuisance and loitering type of calls on the Drive," especially when the weather gets better.

Those who visit the area for its Italian coffee shops and restaurants say it's unfortunate that the area can sometimes feel unsafe.

"It's somewhere I like to bring my kids. We go and get ice cream and wood-oven pizza. That's what we want this place to be, a cultural place, a happy place and safe place, said Randy Rinaldo, who is vice-president of the Italian Cultural Centre.

The Vancouver Police Department says it's working on a long-term solution with residents.

Meanwhile, police are encouraging people to call 911 if they feel unsafe, stay in well-lit areas if walking at night and try to travel in pairs or groups.