A three-storey commercial building in Surrey has been gutted after a large fire broke out late Saturday night.

Several people phoned 911 before 9:00 p.m. after seeing large flames burning through the roof of the building on 120 Street near 85 Avenue.

The roof had collapsed, forcing crews to attack the fire from the outside before entering.

The roof of the building collapsed during the fire. (Shane Mackichan)

Battalion Chief Steve Zecchel said the conditions of the building posed a number of safety risks for responders.

"We didn't send any crews inside. We had to do a defensive attack and hit it from the exterior," said Zecchel.

Zecchel said investigators will be at the scene Monday to try and find out what sparked the fire.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza and Megan Batchelor