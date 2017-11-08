A 33-year-old man is facing kidnapping and firearm charges after police say he held a truck driver at gunpoint for over four hours in B.C.'s Interior.

David Lee Chappell is accused of taking a truck driver hostage at gunpoint and escaping police.

On Nov. 6 at 4:15 pm PT, a Clearwater RCMP say an officer noticed Chappell slumped behind the wheel of a running vehicle south of Avola on Highway 5.

The officer assumed Chappell was under the influence and put him in the back of his police vehicle, but he managed to escape.

Police say Chappell then approached a commercial semi-truck, smashed a window and unsuccessfully tried to convince the driver to drive him away.

Chappell next jumped into a different semi-truck and allegedly used a gun to coerce that driver into heading southbound on Highway 5.

Police say they were able to communicate with the driver by phone after he called 911 and alluded to the dispatcher that he was the hostage in this situation.

The driver pulled in to the weigh scales west of Kamloops on Highway 1 and was able to leave his truck unharmed while Chappell remained in the vehicle.

Police used gas canisters to try to coax Chappell from the truck, but he managed to drive away before sliding the truck off the road. He exited the truck and was arrested.

Mounties say a handgun was found inside the truck.

Chappell has a prior criminal record, including a charge of resisting arrest in Surrey in March 2017.