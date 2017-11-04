That history tends to repeat itself is a central theme in a new book to be launched in Vancouver Saturday.

What I Think Happened: An Underresearched History of the Western World, by Toronto comedian Evany Rosen, is the first title under Vancouver-based Robin's Egg Books.

Rosen, who is in Vancouver for the launch, opens her book with a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson: "The student of history is like a man going into a warehouse to buy clothes or carpets."

In a conversation during CBC's On the Coast, Rosen admitted the opening Emerson quote needs some explaining.

"I really wanted to start off the book with an obtuse and confusing quote," said Rosen. "What it ends up meaning is that his garments are new and he's buying something fresh but really it's all something we've visited before."

The book, which Rosen said relied heavily on Wikipedia is a comedic look at history — a topic dear to Rosen.

"I took a lot of wild road trips with my dad to the States and luckily for me, Europe," she said. "That helped create a very actively casual interest in history."

Importance of context

A recurring theme throughout the book — which includes a chapter on how to talk to different types of fathers about military history — is the importance of seeing historical locations in person.

She recounted a trip to the Gettysburg National Military Park, the scene of a decisive battle in the American Civil War.

The road trip helped her put the battle into context.

"It just made it real. I could see where everything happened and it wasn't just a little chart with little red and blue lines everywhere," she said.

Rosen said the book is reminiscent of the television program Drunk History, where inebriated comedians recount historical stories. She said while history is full of tragedy, it also has a comedic element due to the juxtaposition of iconic historical figures and their own personal character flaws.

"It's funny in that it feels so big and towering but then you discovery that everyone from the past has as many foibles and personality flaws as people do now," said Rosen.

Napoleon's image complex

Rosen pointed to French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte as an example. Bonaparte, who is referenced in the book, is a prime example of someone who struggled with his image throughout his life.

Though he is revered in parts of the world, his seemingly insecure behaviour regarding people's perception of him is, as Rosen puts it, funny.

Rosen said history has largely been written by men, and she's happy to be part of a growing trend where many different types of people get a chance to write about it.

With files from On the Coast