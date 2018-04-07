Skip to Main Content
Collision near Alex Fraser Bridge causes Highway 91 delays

Notifications

New

Collision near Alex Fraser Bridge causes Highway 91 delays

DriveBC says a collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 91 at the south end of the Alex Fraser Bridge is causing long waits for motorists.

Left northbound lane blocked, officials say to expect long waits to get through in both directions

CBC News ·
B.C. highway cameras show long line ups to get across the Alex Fraser Bridge after a collision occurred in the northbound lane on Saturday April 7, 2018. (Government of B.C.)

DriveBC says a collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 91 at the south end of the Alex Fraser Bridge is causing long waits for motorists.

The collision happened before 2 p.m. Saturday. Officials have not said if there are any injuries.

There is no estimate on when the roadway will completely reopen. It says there are delays in both directions.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us