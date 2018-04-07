Collision near Alex Fraser Bridge causes Highway 91 delays

DriveBC says a collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 91 at the south end of the Alex Fraser Bridge is causing long waits for motorists.

UPDATE - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy91?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy91</a> NB <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlexFraser?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AlexFraser</a> multi vehicle incident blocking left lane, expect heavy delays in both directions <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DeltaBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DeltaBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RichmondBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RichmondBC</a> —@DriveBC

The collision happened before 2 p.m. Saturday. Officials have not said if there are any injuries.

There is no estimate on when the roadway will completely reopen. It says there are delays in both directions.