RCMP have evacuated the area surrounding a house in Coldstream, B.C., and are telling other residents to remain in their homes due to an unfolding police incident.

Police responded shortly before midnight to a home on Torrent Drive for reports of a "very distraught male" who was believed to be armed.

As a precaution, police have evacuated the immediate area to ensure residents' safety.

"Police are asking all remaining residents within the immediate area of the 11800 block of Torrent Drive to stay inside and seek shelter within their homes," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

"RCMP also ask that the general public avoid the area, as temporary road closures have been put in place."

The following roads are affected: Torrent Drive, Kidston Road and Cottonwood Lane.

Police said specifically trained negotiators have been called to the scene as police continue to make efforts to communicate with the man.

RCMP will provide more updates as they become available.