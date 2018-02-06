A 33-year-old Okanagan man is facing numerous possible charges following a 15-hour standoff with police in Coldstream, B.C., on Monday.

Police evacuated an area surrounding a home on Torrent Drive after responding to reports of a "very distraught male" believed to be armed in the community near Vernon.

Police said the man allegedly threatened and assaulted a woman in the home who was able to get out safely before police arrived.

The man then barricaded himself inside with a firearm. He was eventually taken into custody following a lengthy standoff that prompted multiple evacuations of nearby houses.

Female victim suffered minor injuries

"Again, the North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public and residents that were affected by the incident for their patience and support as we worked to resolve the situation with the desired peaceful outcome it had," said Const. Kelly Brett.

"The scene was secured overnight to allow for further investigation and as a result a search warrant was executed on the home and a firearm was seized."

Police said the female victim was treated for minor injuries.

The 33-year-old man who has not been identified remains in police custody and is facing possible charges relating to the firearm and alleged assault.