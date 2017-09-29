BC Place is telling Coldplay fans to keep a close eye on their clocks and arrive at the stadium early to be sure they can get to their seats in time for Friday night's show.

More than 40,000 people are expected to turn up for the pop-rock show at a time when the area around BC Place will be packed with partiers attending other nearby concerts and events.

Country music fans will also be making their way to the Miranda Lambert concert at Rogers Arena, while the Parq casino resort is holding its grand opening.

In attempt to give Coldplay concertgoers a headache-free night, BC Place is offering a few tips, including:

Arrive with lots of time to find your seats.

Enter through any gate, but the D, E, F and G entrances near Pacific Boulevard are usually the quietest.

Leave bags larger than 35.5 cm x 35.5 cm x 15 cm at home.

Don't bring prohibited items like weapons, cameras with detachable lenses, iPads, selfie sticks, balloons, laser pointers, air horns or signs (complete list here).

Consider biking, walking or taking transit because public parking will be limited.

Staff at BC Place have learned the hard way that cramming tens of thousands of people into one space can quickly turn into a logistical nightmare. At the U2 show in May, some fans waited in line more than an hour to get inside, causing many to miss the popular opener Mumford & Sons.

But those kinks seem to have been smoothed out in the months since, and bands like Metallica and Guns 'N Roses have performed at the stadium without any major snafus.