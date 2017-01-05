Winter in the Okanagan typically means toques and scarves, but this week's weather has many people donning extra woolies.

Temperatures in Kelowna, B.C., Wednesday morning dipped to –23 C, but with the wind chill it felt more like –28 C.

Extreme cold warnings were in effect Wednesday for the Elk Valley including Fernie. With the wind chill there, it felt like –40 C.

In fact, this winter could end up being a record-breaker.

"It has been since the mid to late 1980s since we've seen such a prolonged cold spell," said Matt MacDonald, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"It will be interesting once we get to the end of winter and look back on average temperatures, this could be in the running for record-breaking winter."

There is an end in sight, though.

"Wednesday really was the coldest of the conditions," said MacDonald.

"These temperatures are going to bounce back. We've been 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal these last few days."

'Wear like six layers'

In the meantime, many Okanagan residents have been taking the cold weather in stride, particularly those with Prairie roots.

"It's quite enjoyable, not the coldest," said Jasper Stone, originally of Souris, Man., while skating at Kelowna's Stuart Park.

"I'm cold. I'm from here, so I think it's cold — no matter what he says," said Stone's friend Eric Worman.

"Wear like six layers of clothing, that's what I'm doing right now."

'For Kelowna, it's cold'

Don Oor spent Wednesday scraping snow and ice off sidewalks for the City of Kelowna.

"Well it's not quite as cold as the Prairies, but for Kelowna, it's cold," said the former resident of Saskatoon.

"I think there's more moisture in the air here that makes it feel colder, –12 here might feel chillier."

"It seems much colder than the last few Kelowna winters. I think I'm ready for some warmer weather," said Shea Retzlaff, holding a hot coffee and a shivering dog, Bentley.

"We were going to go to Big White but it was too cold. It said it felt like –37 today so not happening," said Karla Mellor.

"Snow is good, but just a little bit warmer would be nice."

Here is what a few others had to say online about the recent cold snap:

