Police say a man was killed after shots were fired at a Chilliwack home Wednesday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Cody Isaacson, 28, was the victim of a shooting at about 6 a.m. PT in the 9200 block of Broadway.

"It is still early in the investigation, but we believe Mr. Isaacson's murder was targeted," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a release.

IHIT says Isaacson was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital, but later died.

Police say Isaccson was known to them.