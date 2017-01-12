A Coast Salish artist is sharing her experience of working with Polish engineers while adapting her artwork for the new Salish Orca ferry.

Darlene Gait is a member of the Esquimalt Nation and she says it took more than four months to refine the design after her work was selected.

"I had to redo it about 100 times while I was working with engineers in Poland," Gait said.

"The engineers were still building the boat and they were deciding to put holes in certain areas after it was already approved, and then I would have to redo the design over and over again because there was a hole where the whale's body is."

The Salisa Orca ferry arrived in BC waters Wednesday following a 50-day journey from the shipyard in Poland where it was built. (Remontowa Shipbuilding)

Gait says that the last time she redid the design was actually the day before it was revealed to the public.

Between islands, between countries, before borders

A frequent ferry traveller, Gait is pleased that BC Ferries chose a Coast Salish artist for the design project.

"One of the reasons they wanted to have Coast Salish people put artwork on the ferries is because we were navigating the waters for thousands of years before contact.

"Between islands, between countries, before borders, and they were acknowledging that and I thought that was really respectful and prideful and I wanted to be part of that."

Gait comes from the wolf clan, so she incorporated the old legend of orcas and wolves sharing similar markings. (Michael Mcarthur/CBC)

Gait has been invited to the opening of the Salish Orca ferry in February. However, she has already seen a video of the exterior and interior of the boat and she calls it "beautiful."

BC Ferries says the Salish Orca will begin service on the Comox-Powell River route in the spring of 2017.