The Coast Mountain Bus Company is taking steps to protect call-centre staff from abusive phone calls.

Staff answer about 4,000 calls per day from the public, answering questions about everything from schedules, bus routes and fares to lost and found items.

The company previously had a policy requiring staff to give callers three warnings before they could hang up.

Staff are now allowed to terminate calls after one warning and report them to their work leader for investigation.

Alicia Gallo, a Move Up union representative, used to work at the Coast Mountain Bus Company call centre. She said she encountered verbal abuse from callers on a daily basis.

"I've been called stupid, I've been told that I'm probably ugly," she said.

'It can do a lot of damage'

Gallo mounted a campaign for the company to address the abuse and change the policy.

'When you're trapped in a situation where somebody is berating you on the phone and you have no recourse to hang up that phone call, it can do a lot of damage," she said.

A spokesperson for Metro Vancouver Transit Police said that any time threats are made, the police may become involved — meaning unruly callers could face a knock on the door from an officer after the line is disconnected.

According to Coast Mountain Bus company, the number of abusive calls coming in has dropped significantly since the new policy was implemented.

