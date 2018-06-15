Skip to Main Content
Coast guard searching for 3 people in waters off Tofino

Two other people — one pulled from the water and one who swam to shore — were taken to hospital after a small vessel capsized Friday morning.

Mike Laanela · CBC News ·
The Canadian Coast Guard says it began a search for multiple people at around 3 a.m. PT Friday. (David Horemans/CBC)

A search is underway for three people after a small boat capsized near Tofino, B.C., Friday morning.

The search was launched around 3 a.m. PT Friday after several 911 callers reported hearing calls for help from the water near Duffin Cove, according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria.

A mayday was broadcast and the Canadian Coast Guard was called out. The coast guard managed to find one person and pulled them from the water.

A second person managed to swim to shore on their own. Both were taken to hospital in Tofino. There is no word yet on their condition. 

Community boats join search

Two coast guard boats and a helicopter, along with a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter, have been searching the area for the three missing people

Several boats from the community have also jointed in the search.

No details have been released on who was in the boat or where they are from.

With files from Jodi Muzylowski

