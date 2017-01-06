A sudden increase in East Vancouver train traffic has the city planning to bypass the rail line's road crossings altogether.

Jerry Dobrovolny, the city's general manager of engineering, says the city knew Canadian National Railway (CN) had plans to resume use of the line eventually, but only received notice from CN less than a week before the line became active again.

"We knew in their long-term strategy that they would be returning to this corridor some day, and Dec. 30 we got a notification to say that that someday was now," Dobrovolny told CBC News.

CN's line crosses a number of busy streets, including Glen Drive, Venables Street, Union Street and Cordova Street. As of Jan. 2, the line has gone from seeing the occasional train to six trains per day.

Dobrovolny said the city is working on plans to bypass the crossings to reduce the effect on traffic, similar to the Powell Street overpass.

He said such a project would involve collaboration between the city, the railways, the Port of Vancouver, TransLink and the federal government — and potentially the park board, depending on design decisions.

Residents' concerns valid, but so are port's, city says

Dobrovolny acknowledged the concerns of area residents, including increased traffic congestion and drivers shortcutting through residential areas.

However, he said residents' concerns need to be balanced with the needs of the Port of Vancouver, a major international shipping hub.

"We'll work with the residents and we'll work with the railways, obviously, to try to mitigate impacts as best as they can be mitigated," Dobrovolny said.

"But Vancouver is a gateway city, and so trade is very important, not only to the port and to the city, but also the nation."