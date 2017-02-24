Schools in Prince George, B.C. are doing away with a colour-coded threat alert system after a hoax in October of 2016 forced a lockdown of area schools.

The colour-based system has been in use for years, but alerts are still a source of alarm for parents and students.

A code yellow was issued on Oct 6, 2016, a day after police were alerted to an Instagram post that featured cartoon clowns armed with guns, alongside a caption appearing to target Prince George schools.

Police determined the threat was not credible, but issued the alert as a precaution, resulting in schools locking their doors and keeping approximately 14,000 students inside their classrooms for much of the school day.

A 16-year-old male suspect was arrested later that day.

"When you hear the color codes, they may mean certain things to you that may cause panic," said Marilyn Marquis-Forster, Superintendent of School District 57.

"(Our emergency protocols) developed after major tragedies, after people came into buildings armed, and killed. So of course, our responses were really strong, to keep us safe," she said.

A new system, the all hazards emergency procedure, will replace the colour-coded threat levels for schools with clearer terms:

Lockdown.

Hold and secure.

Room clear.

Shelter in place.

Evacuation.

Drop, cover, and hold.

Posters explaining the new terms and what action students should take will be sent home to parents, said the superintendent.

"This is an attempt to have a very clear communication as to what situation we're facing," said Marquis-Foster.

Principals have already been trained in the new emergency approach, which will be rolled out before September.

Prince George Fire and Rescue, Northern Health, local Catholic Schools, the Vancouver School Board and RCMP all helped develop the new preparedness plans.