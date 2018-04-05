New homes, new hope for Cloverdale in Surrey, B.C.

At first glance, the condo and townhouse developments sprouting up near 176 Street and Highway 10 in the Cloverdale area of Surrey, B.C. look a little out of place.

This, after all, is the historic district — the home of antique shops, not high density housing.

Take a closer look, however, and you'll notice this is a neighbourhood in transition.

Paul Orazietti, executive director of the Cloverdale Business Improvement Association, says most of the antique shops packed up and left years ago.

"That whole business model has changed and a lot of them have gone on the internet and it's specialized," Orazietti said.

"A lot of what the town centre has done has gone to service-oriented organizations. We've actually become kind of the haircut capital of British Columbia."

176 Street in Cloverdale doesn't look much different than it did decades ago. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

What's old is new

The townhomes are being built where the old Cloverdale Mall used to stand.

The shopping plaza hit hard times in its later years and was badly run down when it was finally demolished in 2011.

"That mall commercially was in decline, probably because of a lot of commercial development in the Willowbrook area," said Don Luymes, Surrey's director of strategic initiatives, referring to an area in nearby Langley.

Luymes said the city purchased the mall site several years ago and sold it through the city's development corporation, to a number of private-sector developers.

New homes are under construction near 176 Street and Highway 10 in Surrey. (Jesse Johnston)

Cloverdale's comeback

Around the same time, the American TV series Smallville stopped filming in Cloverdale. Fans of the show, which depicts the life of a young Clark Kent from Superman comic book fame, didn't visit anymore.

Business owners complained the old mall site was left to rot and the eyesore kept customers away.

The neighbourhood has seen a resurgence over the last few years as shopkeepers have organized events and street festivals.

Helena Lloyd, who owns Mates Uniforms on 176 Street, hopes the new developments will be the catalyst the community needs.

"I think it will boost the neighbourhood," she said.

"If we can provide stuff here — services and business — they won't go elsewhere because it's walking distance."