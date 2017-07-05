Two men had to be airlifted off Mount Harvey Tuesday afternoon after they attempted to climb the summit.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue said the men, in their early twenties, were on a climbing route without any ropes, harnesses or proper gear.

Search Manager Brent Calkin said the pair made it to the top of the rock face, but came across a large patch of snow and ice.

Subject found on North face of Mt. Harvey. @jarrettlunn performed HEC longline #rescue with @NSRescue assisting @lionsbaysar @boostsystems A post shared by Talon Helicopters (@taloncopters) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

"One of them had done it before and he looked at it and thought, 'hey let's go this way, we're in the wrong spot but let's do it, I've done it before,'" he said.

"They got to the top and the unexpected ice pitch at the top completely foiled them."

Crews from North Shore Rescue were called in to assist with the helicopter rescue.

Calkin said the men had to be treated for hypothermia, but were otherwise uninjured.

In April, five hikers died after falling from the face of Mount Harvey.

With files from Natasha Frakes