Paramedics and rescue crews were called out to Squamish late Wednesday afternoon after a climber fell from the Stawamus Chief.

Volunteers from Squamish Search and Rescue were sent out to assist with the rescue, along with an ambulance and helicopter, after the call came in at 4:13 p.m, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Paramedics have yet to reach the climber, so the extent of the person's injuries is unknown.

"The Chief," as it's known, is a 700-metre granite cliff popular with rock climbers, hikers and base jumpers alike.