Jason Ross hopes the rainbow film of diesel he can see sitting on the surface of the pond next to his Squamish, B.C. home will be sucked up before it sinks into the water system.

The District of Squamish is responding to a diesel spill in the south end of the district's downtown area. The first report of the spill was received late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the district's website, the source of the spill is believed to be an underground tank on a property located on Main Street and Cleveland Avenue. It's not known how the spill happened.

The district's website says the contaminants have been contained in the storm water management pond.

A vacuum truck is being used to suck the contaminants from the surface to prevent polluted water from entering the local estuary and storm water system.

"I live right next to the retention pond holding the spill water before it enters the estuary and eventually into Howe Sound," said Ross, who has watched crews clean up the area since Wednesday.

Strong fumes

He said the fumes from the spill are strong and distressing for people walking or living in the area.

"I know others that were exposed and they said they had a hard time breathing," said Ross.

The Ministry of the Environment and the Provincial Emergency Program are involved in the clean up process.

According to the ministry, Squamish has retained the services of an emergency response contractor to assist in the cleanup.

The volume of leaked contaminants is not known at this time.

Calls to the District of Squamish requesting an interview were not returned, but according to the district's website there is no immediate risk to the public.