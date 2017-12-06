Six schools across the province will have upgraded water systems by March 31, 2018, to manage lead in older buildings and, in turn, provide safe, clean water to students.

"We found it's a much bigger problem than we thought over the last couple years," said Education Minister Rob Fleming.

A total of $750,000 from the School Enhancement Fund will be divided between the Children's Development Centre in Saanich, École des Sept-sommets in Rossland, École Sundance Elementary in Victoria, Naghtaneqed school in the Nemiah Valley and two schools from Williams Lake: Mountainview Elementary and Lake City Secondary's Columneetza campus.

When high levels of lead were found in several schools in Prince Rupert in February 2016, the NDP government called for mandatory water tests in all schools provincewide. Fleming said, in general, the ministry found elevated levels of lead in school buildings from the mid-1980s or older.

"The provincial health officer said that there is no evidence that any children have been adversely affected by lead in drinking water in B.C.," Fleming told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

"This is a safety precaution."