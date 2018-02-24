Metro Vancouver residents woke up to a winter wonderland Saturday morning, but for city crews the day is anything but leisurely.

Some areas of the Lower Mainland saw 20 centimetres of snow accumulate overnight. City crews are now out in full force clearing snow from streets and sidewalks.

City of Vancouver had all available crews salting and clearing roads overnight. Ten plows were working overnight in Richmond and city crews in that area are now focused on brining the roads and digging out parking lots.

Surrey is clearing priority routes first and progress can be tracked online.

The snowfall delayed waste collection services in Surrey on Friday. The city will resume waste collection on Sunday.

Both Richmond and Vancouver are looking for volunteer snow angels to help clear sidewalks for people in need.

Richmond and Vancouver are looking for volunteer snow angels to help clear sidewalks for people in need.

Cleared for takeoff

The Vancouver Airport Authority said overnight snowfall accumulation has been cleared from runways.

According to YVR Airport Authority, several flights were grounded or delayed at YVR Friday and had to be de-iced Saturday morning, contributing to further delays.

Early morning flights were delayed, but no flights have been cancelled.

Saturday morning security lines are long and passengers are being asked to 'pack their patience' and give themselves extra time at the terminal.

Getting around

For those who couldn't dig their cars out this morning, TransLink appears to be running smoothly.

"There are no issues to speak of. All SkyTrain and bus service is running normally," said spokesperson Jillian Drews.

Authorities are warning anyone on the roads to drive cautiously and ensure they have proper winter tires.

The province requires passenger vehicles to be equipped with winter tires between Oct. 1 and March 31 while travelling on almost all highways outside the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island.

Updates on road conditions province-wide are available on DriveBC's website.

All wheel drive, traction control, 4X4 mean nothing if tires have no tread left. Countless SUVs have been seen spinning all four tires over the past 24 hours.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says Saturday night will see more drops than flakes.

"I'm thinking most of us will get rain, but a couple of slushy centimetres are still possible in the early hours."

Environment Canada has no snowfall warnings remaining in effect for Metro Vancouver.