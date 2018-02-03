Vancouver police are investigating after a crash stemming from alleged bank robberies sent four bystanders to hospital on Saturday.

The first reported robbery happened on Commercial Drive just after 1 p.m. PT, according to police.

A statement said there was a second at East Broadway and Commercial about half-an-hour later.

Const. Jason Doucette said the suspects were driving away in a stolen Porsche Cayenne when the vehicle crashed at Clark Drive and East 1st Avenue minutes later.

Police stopped the suspect's escape by boxing them in with cruisers, according to a statement. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

'I was in shock'

Dave Harder had just left his work at Terminal City Brewing and started crossing Clark Drive when the black SUV tore past him, missing him by inches.

"I was in shock," Harder said. "At the speed it was moving at, I probably would have been a skidmark if it had hit me."

He watched the Cayenne smash into another SUV, whose windows exploded from the impact..

The Cayenne then tried to back out and hit another car.

Minor injuries

The release from VPD says two police vehicles blocked the Porsche to prevent it and the suspects from escaping. A man and a woman were arrested.

Meanwhile, police say that four people from one of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to hospital. Police describe them as innocent civilians.

The release says that a total of four vehicles were involved in the crash. Doucette said injuries to the four people are believed to be minor.

The police department's major crime and collision investigation units are working on the case.